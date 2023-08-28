Create New Account
Mark Passio With Etienne de la Boetie2 - Voting Is Violence - FUNL 3 Conference
Mark accompanied Etienne de la Boutie2 in his presentation Voting Is Violence as part of the Freedom Under Natural Law 3 Conference on June 25, 2023.

Keywords
freedomconstitutionbill of rightsdeclaration of independencetaxcontrolgovernmentauthoritymark passiomoralityslaveryrightsnatural lawjurisdictionetienne de la boetie2voting is violencefunl 3 conference

