Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Is ‘Cabrini’ the BEST Christian film since ‘The Passion of the Christ’?
channel image
High Hopes
3035 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
47 views
Published Saturday

Glenn Beck


Feb 2, 2024


From the director of “Sound of Freedom” comes a new film that Glenn believes may be the best Christian movie since “The Passion of the Christ.” When Glenn first saw Angel Studios’ newest film, “Cabrini,” he was floored. “I feel like how those sitting in the room with Francis Ford Coppola must have felt like on the first screening of ‘The Godfather.’” Now, Angel Studios co-founder and president Jordan Harmon joins Glenn for the premiere of the latest trailer for “Cabrini.” Harmon dives into the backstory behind the film and what makes Angel Studios theatrical releases so unique.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P8gUCnH7V34

Keywords
christianfilmglenn beckpassion of the christmasterpieceangel studiosjordan harmoncabrini

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket