When you see the Day approaching...

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The alarm bells are sounding...right on schedule...and it's all happening QUICKLY...just like Jesus said it would. Link to "The Messiah in Daniel" video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6ov64TxUsI&list=PLTxyhlH52QW93Texi_c16vAmxddEjZSs4 "Releasing and Restraining" video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j6q7Z4-zMaA&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8yU6MHDnjnpasf1YJ0--sv