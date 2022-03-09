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THREE CHEERS FOR UKRAINE DISTRACTION AS AFRICAN MEN CONTINUOUSLY INVADE SOUTH OF SPAIN (7TH MAR)
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210 views • March 09, 2022
Thousands of Africans attempted to scale the border fence at Spain's Melilla enclave for a second consecutive day. Hundreds of invaders managed to get through. Source @ https://gab.com/LaResistance/posts/107917411797765661
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