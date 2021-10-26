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Occult Symbolism - DreamWorks Animated Logo 2010 (10/17/10)
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90 views • October 26, 2021
Signaling the mark of the beast - in one of our surprisingly popular videos. Beyond what you see pointed out in the video, you'll notice that the boy's fly-fishing is like a whip, lashing out at the viewer. With the hook on the end, the implication is that the viewer is the intended catch, to be reeled in at the appointed time. But be forewarned - this is no catch and release program.
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