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Inflation Will Ultimately Ruin the Biden Administration - Trish Regan Show Ep 212
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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60 views • November 17, 2021
— Inflation is killing the Biden presidency and now the Democrat party is questioning whether it can even run President Biden--or Kamala Harris--in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve isn't exactly helping the situation. Are we back in the 1970s? There are interesting parallels between Fed policy in the late 1960s that are similar to what we've seen from the Fed today. Jimmy Carter paid the political price in the 70s and, increasingly, it looks as though Kamala and Joe may be in the midst of a deja vu!

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