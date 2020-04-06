© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Qanon and the Great Awakening Online Course Intro
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
136 views • April 06, 2020
🔔 Get the free Qanon ebook to educate your friends and family at 🔔
https://QanonFAQ.com
************************
If you would like personal access to me and our private group to get coaching on "The Great Awakening" process such as sharing with family and friends, research, and emotional support, consider becoming a patron here https://www.patreon.com/user?u=323878...
🔔 Your support allows me to create more content for you and a better world.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
👍 Paypal:
https://paypal.me/seanomorgan
**********************************
👍 Venmo:
@Sean-Morgan-6
******************
Wish to remain anonymous?
👍 BTC: 33PNQ565utYW5aJ4kEceZ8L9spLy9dA2LY
******************************************************
ETH: 0xEc53Ef6cC04CCA005dd75EB3083137149871094d
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
SUBSCRIBE & LIKE For more of these kinds of videos👍
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCilsxvzF0ljzE7AA4lbsPrw
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
👍 Connect with me on Twitter 👍
https://twitter.com/masteryofchange
**************************************
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA
What is the Great Awakening?
The great awakening is a term coined by Qanon to suggest that the general human population is waking up during this time period to the fact that the power structures have been intentionally keeping them domesticated and controlled like sheep.
What is the best way to get the general idea of Q and the Great Awakening?
The FAQ is probably the best way. Almost all articles online are disinformation. You can watch this video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVeDKuHPDK8&feature=youtu.be
************************
This video puts it in very general terms without any evidence or proof. For evidence that Qanon is a real military intelligence operation and not a person in their basement having fun, see this link to Q Proofs
https://qmap.pub/proofs
************************
This is a video that teases out the mainstream talking points and shows the dissonance when compared to the high profile arrests of sexual predators such as Jeffrey epstein.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMGnfmWSSP0
************************
Also check out the who is q videos by Praying Medic, Jordan Saether and other thought leaders in the movement.
What is Qanon: Q anon is a military intelligence operation. Q signifies a level of security clearance. Anon means anonymous. Q started posting on Oct 28 2017 and is still posting as of this posting in 2020.
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening
https://QanonFAQ.com
************************
If you would like personal access to me and our private group to get coaching on "The Great Awakening" process such as sharing with family and friends, research, and emotional support, consider becoming a patron here https://www.patreon.com/user?u=323878...
🔔 Your support allows me to create more content for you and a better world.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
👍 Paypal:
https://paypal.me/seanomorgan
**********************************
👍 Venmo:
@Sean-Morgan-6
******************
Wish to remain anonymous?
👍 BTC: 33PNQ565utYW5aJ4kEceZ8L9spLy9dA2LY
******************************************************
ETH: 0xEc53Ef6cC04CCA005dd75EB3083137149871094d
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
SUBSCRIBE & LIKE For more of these kinds of videos👍
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCilsxvzF0ljzE7AA4lbsPrw
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
👍 Connect with me on Twitter 👍
https://twitter.com/masteryofchange
**************************************
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA
What is the Great Awakening?
The great awakening is a term coined by Qanon to suggest that the general human population is waking up during this time period to the fact that the power structures have been intentionally keeping them domesticated and controlled like sheep.
What is the best way to get the general idea of Q and the Great Awakening?
The FAQ is probably the best way. Almost all articles online are disinformation. You can watch this video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVeDKuHPDK8&feature=youtu.be
************************
This video puts it in very general terms without any evidence or proof. For evidence that Qanon is a real military intelligence operation and not a person in their basement having fun, see this link to Q Proofs
https://qmap.pub/proofs
************************
This is a video that teases out the mainstream talking points and shows the dissonance when compared to the high profile arrests of sexual predators such as Jeffrey epstein.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMGnfmWSSP0
************************
Also check out the who is q videos by Praying Medic, Jordan Saether and other thought leaders in the movement.
What is Qanon: Q anon is a military intelligence operation. Q signifies a level of security clearance. Anon means anonymous. Q started posting on Oct 28 2017 and is still posting as of this posting in 2020.
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.