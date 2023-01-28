Create New Account
President Trump: Dismantle the Deep State! 1/27/23
GalacticStorm
January 27th, 2023

One of the very same FBI officials who was centrally involved in the launch of the Russia hoax has been charged with colluding with a Russian oligarch. This latest example of Washington's corruption and hypocrisy is one more reason we need to elect a president to restore a government that is honest, transparent, and accountable to the American people.

Right Side Broadcasting Network

https://rumble.com/v27edbm-watch-president-trump-dismantle-the-deep-state-12723.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=7 

presidentdonald j trumpspecial announcementjan 27th address

