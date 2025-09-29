BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Bibi promises ‘a new beginning’ for the Middle East - Bibi, Oct 7 & Abraham accords
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1 day ago

Bibi promises ‘a new beginning’ for the Middle East

BUT REMEMBER: In 2002 he promised that ‘winds of freedom and independence’ would sweep Iraq if George Bush invaded.

Adding:  Trump’s plan has ‘NOT REACHED’ Hamas

Did they forget to send a copy?

But official Mahmoud Mardawi tells Al Jazeera it seems ‘close to the Israeli vision’

More: Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi -  "We were not informed of Trump’s plan before its announcement, and its terms are close to the Israeli vision.

What happened was an attempt to suppress the international momentum and recognitions of the Palestinian state.

We will review the American proposal and discuss it with the Palestinian factions.

The Trump plan has not reached us and has not yet reached any Palestinian entity. First, we must receive this plan in writing and clearly, and then we will express our opinion about it." 

— Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
