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What's Expected of You From 2021 Forward
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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85 views • January 08, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS) https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/

French money printing in 1790 that led to mass civil unrest is following the same pattern in 2020, so you would expect the same results. One thing is that you will be asked to reduce your lifestyle and quality of life so the elite can become more wealthy. The video will give you a few ideas on what you will need to part with for the better good and how you can safely interact with the world 2020-2024.

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