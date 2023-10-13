The HighWire with Del Bigtree EPISODE 341: SEA OF CHANGE
Firebrand California Dr. Jeffrey Barke, who filed a lawsuit against CA’s AB2098 which sought to target doctors not towing the Pharma line, joins Del to celebrate the Repeal of the Draconian Law; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on Russell Brand Allegations and it’s ties to Push to Censor Online Speech, Globalists Signal Their Retreat From Extreme ‘Green Economy’ Push, and CDC’s Mandy Cohen Gets Fact-Checked; ICAN Funds a Major Lawsuit Targeting PREP Act Immunity and the CICP.
Guests: Jeffrey Barke, M.D., Aseem Malhotra, M.D., Aaron Siri, Esq.
