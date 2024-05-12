Ukrainian Enemy Missile Arrives at a 10 Story Residential Building in Belgorod - Rubble is being cleared - part 3

Enemy missile arrives at a residential building. Rubble being cleared.
⚡️ 7 people, according to SHOT, were rescued from the rubble of a high-rise building in Belgorod and are being hospitalized.
At the moment, 4 dead and 16 injured are known. Several residents are in serious condition
There may be about 20 more people under the rubble. Volunteers and military personnel arrived at the house to help search for people.
⚡️The number of victims in the collapse of a house in Belgorod has increased to nine, two of them children, operational services reported.
There were many people in the rubble; whether they survived is unknown, Readovka writes.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.