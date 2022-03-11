© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MSM lying - Russian Federation Speaks Out
Follow
0
Share
Report
154 views • March 11, 2022
Facebook and Twitter followers are so lost and half the world. They have no clue about what's REALLY going on. Russia didn't start a war. There is so much more Russia has done...in our best interest. People please wake up. Ukraine has Nazi Azov militants that run the country. They are attacking their own.
https://rumble.com/vx485y-the-united-states-proudly-and-clearly-assisted-ukrainian-labs-with-research.html
https://rumble.com/vx485y-the-united-states-proudly-and-clearly-assisted-ukrainian-labs-with-research.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.