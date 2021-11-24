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A chemist describes his wife's major adverse reaction after her COVID vaccine
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214 views • November 24, 2021
Megyn Kelly, November 11, 2021
Megyn Kelly is joined by Brian Dressen, a chemist, to talk about his wife’s adverse reaction after getting the COVID vaccine.
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Megyn Kelly is joined by Brian Dressen, a chemist, to talk about his wife’s adverse reaction after getting the COVID vaccine.
LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for new videos everyday: https://bit.ly/3Aw93yw
Watch full clips of The Megyn Kelly Show here: https://bit.ly/3xFXNxI
Find the full audio show wherever you get your podcasts:
Apple — https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-megyn-kelly-show/id1532976305
Spotify — https://open.spotify.com/show/0awxEJH88Xur0GHXuteBLw?si=0EcxxHSLQhO2uYmpUN13KQ&;dl_branch=1&nd=1
Follow The Megyn Kelly Show on all social platforms:
Twitter — https://twitter.com/MegynKellyShow
Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/megynkellyshow/
Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/MegynKellyShow
Connect with me on social media:
Twitter — https://twitter.com/megynkelly
Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/megynkelly/
Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/MegynKellyShow
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