Paul Preston Interviews Sheriff Chad Bianco Who Is Running For Governor Of California State

Paul Preston, the president of the New California State movement interviews sheriff Chad Bianco of Riverside County in California. Many questions are asked of sheriff Char Bianco about law and order and about running for the governorship of California. Questions are asked and talked about the current governor and the conditions in the state of California under the leadership of governor Gavin Newsom. Discussions are had about the role of the sheriff and about electing a sheriff as opposed to a board of supervisors appointing a sheriff. There was also talk about Steve Hilton who is also running to be governor of California who actually has dual citizenship to where his loyalties could be divided or slanted between the British crown and the people of California.

Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/preston-bianco-interview



