What REALLY happened to US Air Defenses on 9-11 will Shock You - Redacted with Clayton Morris

What REALLY happened to US air defenses on 911 will shock you Redacted with Clayton Morris.

Why did America's Air Defenses suddenly and remarkably fail on 9-11... The official account of what happened that day has changed multiple times... the final account that appears in the 9/11 Commission report is based on the idea that everyone in the military and FAA were lying. So what really happened with the US air defenses...

Kevin Ryan has been investigating this for years... he's the co-editor of the journal of 9/11 studies

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IP49whVZUPc&ab_channel=Redacted