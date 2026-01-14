Trump's Strategic Moves and Geopolitical Analysis, an interview with Tom Luongo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Global politics are turning upside down—and it’s not by accident. Trump’s strategy is accelerating pressure points worldwide, forcing rivals into uncomfortable, reactive moves. Allies act shocked, adversaries act wounded, but the shift is undeniable. This isn’t chaos; it’s calculated disruption reshaping the global order in real time.
#Geopolitics #TrumpStrategy #GlobalPower #WorldAffairs #PoliticalAnalysis
