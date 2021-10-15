Maria Ressa, the First Filipino Nobel Prize Laureate: Facebook Has Become a Behavior Modification System

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10/9/2021 CEO and Executive Editor, Rappler Maria Ressa: Facebook has become a behavior modification system and its attempts to curb misinformation are failing. She also warns there would be no integrity of elections without having integrity of facts.