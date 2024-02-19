IN DEFENSE OF OTHERS by Cathy Ramey

We finished recording Chapter IX of A TIME TO KILL by Rev. Michael Bray last night.





Now only the appendices remain. The MP3s may be downloaded at these links:





http://eugenicide.com/intro.mp3





http://eugenicide.com/i.mp3





http://eugenicide.com/ii.mp3





http://eugenicide.com/iii.mp3





http://eugenicide.com/iv.mp3





http://eugenicide.com/v.mp3





http://eugenicide.com/vi.mp3





http://eugenicide.com/vii.mp3





http://eugenicide.com/viii.mp3





http://eugenicide.com/ix.mp3





All the above should be downloadable now. The appendices (below) will be dead links until I finish them





http://eugenicide.com/a.mp3





http://eugenicide.com/b.mp3





http://eugenicide.com/c.mp3





Jonathan W. O'Toole





P.S. Regarding my domain "EUGENICIDE," Edwin Black expounds the concept here with reference to the devil's whore, subhuman dæmoness Maggie Sanger: https://theedwinblackshow.com/margaret-sanger-planned-parenthood-and-eugenicide-america