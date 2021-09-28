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VOC-Victory Over Communism Theory Part 1 - A presentation by Dr Richard Panzer
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24 views • September 28, 2021
A lecture by Dr Richard Panzer on the VOC theory. A Critique and Counterproposal to Communism as developed by Korean leader Sun Myung Moon. Communism is based on an ideology and can only be defeated by a superior ideology. The God centered ideology of Godism dismantles and replaces Communism with a much better idea. Here we hear the first part which is a critique of Communist ideology, which completely dismantles it at its very foundations.
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