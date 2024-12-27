Founding Fathers Didn't Celebrate Christmas. It Was Illegal In America Before 1907. December 25

George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and the other “Founding Fathers” did not celebrate Christmas. Outside of New England, where drunken parties and cross-dressing were popular, December 25 was pretty much a “nothing” day. People went to work as normal.





Indeed, the very first session of Congress held after the end of the Revolutionary War took place on December 25, 1789.





Nobody complained.





The truth about Christmas Many Americans do not know that Christmas was illegal in America. This history has been hidden and shows how much this nation has changed over the last 200 years.





#Christmas

#December25

#Jesus

#FoundingFathers





Email your Contact Info for Our Newsletter:

[email protected]





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8X...





Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871





Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541