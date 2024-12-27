BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Founding Fathers Didn't Celebrate Christmas. It Was Illegal In America Before 1907. December 25
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
36 followers
2
121 views • 4 months ago

George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and the other “Founding Fathers” did not celebrate Christmas. Outside of New England, where drunken parties and cross-dressing were popular, December 25 was pretty much a “nothing” day. People went to work as normal.


Indeed, the very first session of Congress held after the end of the Revolutionary War took place on December 25, 1789.


Nobody complained.


The truth about Christmas Many Americans do not know that Christmas was illegal in America. This history has been hidden and shows how much this nation has changed over the last 200 years.


#Christmas

#December25

#Jesus

#FoundingFathers


