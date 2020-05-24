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24th May 2020 - China takes Hong Kong & Bitcoin and how we adapt.
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27 views • May 23, 2020
China takes Hong Kong imposed by law.
Bitcoin susceptible to centralized Control (Thanks to China).
The West is self imprisoning its economies to death (Thanks China).
Youtube continues to be DeTube censoring for what reason?
Bitcoin susceptible to centralized Control (Thanks to China).
The West is self imprisoning its economies to death (Thanks China).
Youtube continues to be DeTube censoring for what reason?
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