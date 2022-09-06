Demonic Bette Davis Eyes "Sanpaku

Another way to spot a skin suit with a demon (such as a reptilian) inside of it (posing as a human) is Sanpaku eyes, also called “Bette Davis Eyes” within occult circles. They often try to shapeshift them back to look more human, but regardless, actual humans don’t have them at all.





In the first video, sports newscaster Stephen A Smith is talking about someone’s “crazy eyes,” yet he himself has Sanpaku eyes and I’ve sent his shapeshifting glitching videos to this channel before. The occult/demon realm know about Sanpaku eyes, but want us to laugh about it and not learn what it is.