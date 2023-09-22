Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
10-year-old netbook still holds up today - Acer Aspire One AO532h (NAV50) - Jody Bruchon Tech
channel image
Jody Bruchon
15 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
26 views
Published Friday

By modern standards, the Acer Aspire One series of netbooks from the late 2000s/early 2010s is depressingly weak and incapable. I have yet to see a single one of these netbooks run Windows 10 at a speed faster than "unusable." However, with a solid-state drive (SSD) upgrade and Windows 7 32-bit (instead of 64-bit due to the tiny cache sizes of Intel Atom N-series chips), this little underdog of a netbook works okay for basic tasks. I was able to handle a single browser tab and a one-on-one Zoom meeting on it, though the poor little Intel Atom N450 was pegging 99% usage almost the entire time and the audio occasionally broke up. Still, I got through it with minimal nuisance, and I'd call that a success!


SUPPORT LINKS

SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/JodyBruchon

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/JodyBruchon

Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/L3L02069D

PayPal: https://paypal.me/JodyBruchon

Liberapay: https://liberapay.com/JodyBruchon/


MY OTHER YOUTUBE CHANNELS

Jody Bruchon Tech: https://www.youtube.com/c/JodyBruchon

Jody Bruchon Entertainment: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZswMMhL-Qe-7Ac2hUIpOnQ

Jody Bruchon Photo/Video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC902dpUj05Nwcresi6RvNqA

Jody Bruchon Politics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7lxwADnaz_EusHul6z6NAw

Jody Bruchon's Stock Footage and VHS Archive: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdYmHc8GTO_q4MoKaDlMKNQ

Gazing Cat Productions: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs6SBSKlINLUfbtIDw-_3ZQ


FOLLOW ME ON OTHER PLATFORMS

Telegram: https://t.me/Jody_Bruchon

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jodybruchon/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@JodyBruchon:b

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/JodyBruchon

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JodyBruchon

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jodybruchon

Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/jodybruchon

Minds: https://www.minds.com/JodyBruchon/

Locals: https://jodybruchon.locals.com/


MY WEBSITES

Personal/programming site: https://www.jodybruchon.com/

Video production site: http://www.gazingcat.com/

Computer repair site: http://nctritech.com/

jdupes Duplicate File Finder: https://www.jdupes.com/

Keywords
oneaceraspireao532hnav50netbook

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket