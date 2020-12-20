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S E V E N ⎮ A NEW FILM BY DYLAN AVERY ABOUT THE 'COLLAPSE' OF WTC 7 & DR. LEROY HULSEY'S STUDY
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117 views • December 20, 2020
This 45-minute film, directed by Dylan Avery and narrated by beloved actor Ed Asner, tells the story of World Trade Center Building 7 — from its jaw-dropping “collapse” on 9/11 to the government’s blatant cover-up to the intrepid study by Dr. Leroy Hulsey and his Ph.D. students at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
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