Why Detox Symptoms Happen When Taking Lugols Iodine + How to Stop Them!
40 views
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 17 hours ago |

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Iodine The Ultimate Heavy Metal Detox! - https://bit.ly/3RHCpm7

The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Bcc225

Iodine & The Salt Loading Protocol (Eliminate Bromide Detox Symptoms) - https://bit.ly/3BBuv8k
WARNING AVOID TOXIC CHINESE LUGOLS IODINE SUPPLEMENTS! - https://bit.ly/3tC5g1e

Iodine Companion Nutrients - https://www.sacredpurity.com/iodinecofactors.html

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Why Detox Symptoms Happen When Taking Lugols Iodine + How to Stop Them!


Lugols Iodine is a supplementation form of an essential mineral known as iodine that we all need to have optimal thyroid function, health, energy levels, cognitive functions, and much more.


And one thing that can happen for people when taking Lugols Iodine is detox symptoms and I wanted to share with you all why these occur and how to effectively reduce them or stop them fully when they are happening.


If you want to learn fully about this specific topic make watch this video "Why Detox Symptoms Happen When Taking Lugols Iodine + How to Stop Them!" from start to finish!


