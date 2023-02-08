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Why Detox Symptoms Happen When Taking Lugols Iodine + How to Stop Them!
Lugols Iodine is a supplementation form of an essential mineral known as iodine that we all need to have optimal thyroid function, health, energy levels, cognitive functions, and much more.
And one thing that can happen for people when taking Lugols Iodine is detox symptoms and I wanted to share with you all why these occur and how to effectively reduce them or stop them fully when they are happening.
If you want to learn fully about this specific topic make watch this video "Why Detox Symptoms Happen When Taking Lugols Iodine + How to Stop Them!" from start to finish!
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