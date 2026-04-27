Hurricanes vs. Senators | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 4 | April 25, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Ottawa Senators on April 25, 2026, where the Hurricanes built momentum, capitalizing on key chances, and the Senators tried to rally in the 3rd period.
00:00 1st Period
02:29 2nd Period
04:33 3rd Period