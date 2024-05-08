Russia Can Now Claim “USA, UK & France Attacked us First” 05/08/2024

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said “Ukraine can use British weapons to hit deep inside Russia Territory”. France has sent its first troop officially to Ukraine and America is “at full speed” producing and testing medium and short-ranged missile systems in Europe. Indicating that they are deliberately heading towards an open military clash with Russia.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
The Khazarian Mafia: You Don't Know what you Don't Know
https://themillenniumreport.com/2018/06/the-khazarian-mafia-you-dont-know-what-you-dont-know/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.