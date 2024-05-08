Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russia Can Now Claim “USA, UK & France Attacked us First” 05/08/2024
The Prophecy Club
Published 21 hours ago

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said “Ukraine can use British weapons to hit deep inside Russia Territory”. France has sent its first troop officially to Ukraine and America is “at full speed” producing and testing medium and short-ranged missile systems in Europe. Indicating that they are deliberately heading towards an open military clash with Russia.


The Khazarian Mafia: You Don't Know what you Don't Know

https://themillenniumreport.com/2018/06/the-khazarian-mafia-you-dont-know-what-you-dont-know/

Keywords
russiaukwarusaputinfrancebritishnuclear warprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stanattack us first

