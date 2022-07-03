Health Ranger Report.





CHD Films Presents — Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda





A film by award-winning filmmaker Andy Wakefield, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Children’s Health Defense. Watch the chilling tale of African women whose fertility was tragically stripped away through an experimental tetanus vaccination program. Are women everywhere next?





For more information, studies, memes, and other related content go to InfertilityMovie.org