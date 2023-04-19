The Ministry Office of an Apostle

February 20th, 2018
Pastor Dean teaches on the five-fold ministry gifts, specifically his call to the ministry of an apostle. This is a difficult topic to cover due to the confusion, false teaching, and abuse of this ministry title.
