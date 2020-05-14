Judge Presiding Over Judicial Corruption In General Flynn's Case...Is Politically Corrupt 1929-9A

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Episode #1929 - Wednesday - May 13, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/ngPgIYELm7k
Judge Emmet G. Sullivan made a dirty, political move on Tuesday that will delay justice for General Mike Flynn. It was revealed on Tuesday that Judge Emmet Sullivan was soliciting amicus briefs to allow for public comment on Flynn’s case. This is a highly unusual, purely political move aimed at dragging out Flynn’s case. It is important to note that Judge Sullivan in his order gave full discretion on which amicus briefs to approve to himself, which means he may likely approve ones critical to AG Bill Barr and General Flynn. The Judge Presiding Over Judicial Corruption In General Flynn’s Case…Is Politically Corrupt – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/9mOa30qFDHE
🔴Now It’s General Flynn’s Turn. Let’s Support Him Now! http://SupportGeneralFlynn.com
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