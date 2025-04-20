Spank Me Tender - "Gospel Medley" - LIVE Music Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LIVE performance of Elvis Presley "Where Could I Go But To The Lord?"
Download the song here: https://spankmetender.bandcamp.com/track/gospel-medley
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/6HMcOqHCVIAfFvr8O7JmkE
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/spank-me-tender/81634487
Look for Spank Me Tender on any online music store or streaming service!!!
Troy Reif - singer