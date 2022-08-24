There are Three Kinds of Ukrainian Brigades, says Ukrainian Soldier

There are three kinds of Ukrainian brigades:





- The ones that usually appear here, no training, no weapons, no support, used as cannon fodder.





- The ones that feature in the Ukrainian channels, brigades asking the public for money to buy vehicles, equipment etc.





- In this video we have a new social cast of Ukrainian soldier, they have bought everything themselves, paid by their own pockets, and they call the usual tik tok funding collectors "beggars that's should be ashamed of themselves".





◾️A common characteristic unites this 3 social groups. None of them received any of the equipment supposedly donated by the west.