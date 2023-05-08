Government Infantilization of the Nation, from Technocracy to Idiocracy

Discussing self-publishing, water fasting, evidence of holograms and directed energy weapons on 911, Project Bluebeam, the benefits of paper money and the enslaving effect of digital transactions, the rise of A.I. and the technocracy, its infantilizing effect on humanity and how we can stop it, the nature of property, the big difference between the three Abrahamic vs. other world religions, and a secular discussion of faith vs. works with Steven from the Watch The Collapse Podcast
