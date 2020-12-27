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The Apocalypse Guru - 122720 - Introduction
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190 views • December 27, 2020
You were born into a world of delusion- the beautiful seduction. From birth you have been deceived in virtually every aspect of life itself and your purpose / goal in life. The world does not make sense from any logical perspective and most people are scratching their heads and thinking how can those responsible for the direction of humanity be so stupid, when a classroom of 5th graders could do a better job of running the world. Things will continue to get worse, not better. In order to put things into proper perspective, we will discuss current events through the lens of end times prophecy... and it will all make sense!
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