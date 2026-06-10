6/9/26 TRUMP: IRAN/82ndAirborne/ELECTION (Espionage) JUSTICE/Pulte/Exendin-Turbo Cancer!

6/9/26 President Trump launches massive bombing campaign on Hormuz Iran shoreline in response to dubious Apache helicopter downing as 82nd Airborne "Geronimo" paratrooper division confirmed to be stationed in Israel for possible Iran terrain capture. Meanwhile, CA primaries election crimes mount, Hilton still looks solid for Gov. race vs. Becerra, but the larger Election Justice prosecutions to be led by DNI Pulte, with the 1st ever Foreign Election Crimes Espionage case being tried in S. Florida! Will Russia/Putin prosecute the software criminals involved in bogus ballot processing in the 2020 Election Steal?! TAKE ACTION, America! This Primary season is the most important one in American history as we wait to see if Lindsey Graham will be primaried in SC! We ARE FREE!

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anyone, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/

TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321





Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:

https://precinctprojectusa.org/

ACTION: Claim Your Office Now!! 300K open seats across the Republic!! Occupy LOCAL!

https://www.jointab.us/





82nd Airborne "Geronimo" elite paratroopers were deployed to Israel & remain there for possible Iran ground operation:

https://www.kenklippenstein.com/p/us-secretly-deployed-paratroopers

When Trump says DNI Bill Pulte "knows about election rigging", this is what he means!

https://nakedtruth.news/nakedtruthnews/bates-ccp-dominion-essvote-konnech-pollchief-british-crown-russia-parascript-china-covington-sarah-vance-gregory-miller-wu-okafor-mclean-fbi-palm-beach-logan-dean-west-aris-rodriguez-mendez-

Pete Santilli Reports Election Steal 2020 Prosecutions Going International: Please support Forbidden Knowledge TV!

https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/post/sensitive/the-hammer-s-about-to-drop-on-election-fraud

Sudanese man attempted beheading knife attack on 40 year old Irish man in Belfast:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/britains-somali-sudanese-knife-crime-crisis-hits-belfast/

Darius Barazandeh ~ Venom weight loss & heart medication, interview with Dr. Brian Ardis: Exendin Cancer Risk!

https://www.facebook.com/reel/3243680032500226

NIH WEBSITE ~ about alpha gal treatment:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8729907/

Want to Oust Lindsey Graham?? Mark Lynch for SC Senate! Volunteer! Support!

https://www.lynchforsenate.com/

ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution! https://covidjustice.org/

Children’s Health Defense:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/urge-congress-to-take-up-the-covid-justice-resolution/?utm_source=cc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260311#form





Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Supporters sent 15%-off C60Evo discount code)





PayPal: [email protected]





Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





C60 EVO: Miracle Molecule vs. Inflammaging!

For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

(channel supporters receive 15% off code!





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330

https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv6852





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!



