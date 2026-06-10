6/9/26 TRUMP: IRAN/82ndAirborne/ELECTION (Espionage) JUSTICE/Pulte/Exendin-Turbo Cancer!

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6/9/26 President Trump launches massive bombing campaign on Hormuz Iran shoreline in response to dubious Apache helicopter downing as 82nd Airborne "Geronimo" paratrooper division confirmed to be stationed in Israel for possible Iran terrain capture. Meanwhile, CA primaries election crimes mount, Hilton still looks solid for Gov. race vs. Becerra, but the larger Election Justice prosecutions to be led by DNI Pulte, with the 1st ever Foreign Election Crimes Espionage case being tried in S. Florida! Will Russia/Putin prosecute the software criminals involved in bogus ballot processing in the 2020 Election Steal?! TAKE ACTION, America! This Primary season is the most important one in American history as we wait to see if Lindsey Graham will be primaried in SC! We ARE FREE!
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TAKE ACTION!
Senate: 202-224-3121
House: 202-225-3121
Johnson: 202-225-2777
Thune: 202-224-2321
Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:
https://precinctprojectusa.org/
ACTION: Claim Your Office Now!! 300K open seats across the Republic!! Occupy LOCAL!
82nd Airborne "Geronimo" elite paratroopers were deployed to Israel & remain there for possible Iran ground operation:
https://www.kenklippenstein.com/p/us-secretly-deployed-paratroopers
When Trump says DNI Bill Pulte "knows about election rigging", this is what he means!
https://nakedtruth.news/nakedtruthnews/bates-ccp-dominion-essvote-konnech-pollchief-british-crown-russia-parascript-china-covington-sarah-vance-gregory-miller-wu-okafor-mclean-fbi-palm-beach-logan-dean-west-aris-rodriguez-mendez-
Pete Santilli Reports Election Steal 2020 Prosecutions Going International: Please support Forbidden Knowledge TV!
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/post/sensitive/the-hammer-s-about-to-drop-on-election-fraud
Sudanese man attempted beheading knife attack on 40 year old Irish man in Belfast:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/britains-somali-sudanese-knife-crime-crisis-hits-belfast/
Darius Barazandeh ~ Venom weight loss & heart medication, interview with Dr. Brian Ardis: Exendin Cancer Risk!
https://www.facebook.com/reel/3243680032500226
NIH WEBSITE ~ about alpha gal treatment:
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8729907/
Want to Oust Lindsey Graham?? Mark Lynch for SC Senate! Volunteer! Support!
https://www.lynchforsenate.com/
ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution! https://covidjustice.org/
Children’s Health Defense:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/urge-congress-to-take-up-the-covid-justice-resolution/?utm_source=cc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260311#form
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