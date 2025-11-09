BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
I Built an App to Train Charisma like a Martial Art
Ryan Sobolski
Ryan Sobolski
4 views • 2 days ago

As a lawyer who used to regularly replay work conversations, I discovered how neuroplasticity and mental rehearsal could rewire my brain to build genuine social confidence and self confidence. I don’t mean social skills training in “tricks” or scripts, but a deeper practice that rewires how our brains approach human connection.


This is about reclaiming your inner power before the conversation even begins. I’m going to share the app I spent 8 months building that combines social psychology, emotional control, and intentional mental training to build genuine social confidence from the inside out. It's not about performing or faking charisma. It's about cultivating a clear mind and quiet presence that allows your authentic self to show up in every interaction.


📱 📖 👉🏻 You can find my iOS app Embraven and my new book CIVILITY OS here: https://stan.store/ryansobolski


If we’re just meeting each other - hi there!


This channel is all about refining our focus and attention onto what truly matters:

Rediscovering our energetic potential, reconnecting with inner peace, finding ourselves again and, in that process, forging self belief and cultivating deep relationships with others.


Grateful for your company on this journey.


#CommunicationSkills #QuietConfidence #Embraven


Copyright © 2025 by Ryan Sobolski. All rights reserved.

"CIVILITY Ecosystem" and "CIVILITY Constellation" are trade marks of Ryan Sobolski.

introvertsocial skillsself awarenesspersonal powerneuroplasticityoverthinkingcommunication skillshow to be confidentbrain rewiringmental rehearsalquiet confidencehow to stop overthinkinghow to control your mindconversation practiceembraven
2:09- Introducing Embraven™

5:23- Choose your leader

6:16- Choose your social scenario

7:36- Choose your civility

7:53- Your leader's guidance card

15:18- Instant Live Hints

16:37- Personalised Feedback

17:06- Civility stat updates

18:04- Training Log

18:36- Coins and XP!

19:14- Ask your leader for advice

20:09- Choose your companion

20:42- What Embraven™ will NOT do

21:00- What Embraven™ WILL do

