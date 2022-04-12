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CRIMINAL ACTION: CRIMES AGAINST KIDS: PSYCHOPATHS WILL KILL YOUR KIDS FOR SAKE OF POWER
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20 views • April 12, 2022
The Stew Peters Show. April 12, 2022.
James Tracy Guy joins Stew with his testimony in taking the fight to the courts with the corrupt, Covid-nazi schools that force our children to wear dirty rags on their faces for 8 hours. The courts however, are siding with the school using the classic phrase "for the safety of the kids".
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
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See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
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Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
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James Tracy Guy joins Stew with his testimony in taking the fight to the courts with the corrupt, Covid-nazi schools that force our children to wear dirty rags on their faces for 8 hours. The courts however, are siding with the school using the classic phrase "for the safety of the kids".
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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