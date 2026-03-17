What Happened Overnight in the Iran War Could Change Everything

What just happened overnight in the Middle East could change everything—and most people in the United States still haven’t fully grasped the scale of it. In this breaking analysis, we uncover the shocking overnight developments in the escalating conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran—a war that is no longer regional but rapidly turning into a global crisis. From the reported assassination of Ali Khamenei to the rise of Mojtaba Khamenei, the power structure inside Iran has shifted overnight—and the consequences are already shaking the world. ⚠️ Here’s what you’ll learn in this video: Why the closure of the Strait of Hormuz could trigger a massive spike in gas prices across America How oil prices surging past $100+ per barrel could hit your wallet within days The opening of a second war front in Lebanon and what it means for global stability Why NATO allies and global powers like China are hesitating—and what that signals The real risk of a multi-front war that could pull in the entire Middle East This is not just another foreign conflict. This is about inflation, gas prices, global markets, and the future of U.S. influence worldwide. If you live in America, this story directly affects you. 📉 Energy crisis. 💥 Expanding war zones. 🌍 Global economic shockwaves. And the most important question: Is this heading toward World War-level escalation—or is there still a path to de-escalation? Watch till the end to understand the full picture most mainstream coverage isn’t connecting.