Now, Let's Put the "Lab Leak" Debate to Rest...

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In this video, Dr. David Martin uncovers groundbreaking information regarding the actual origins of COVID-19. Not a single major media outlet has gotten it right. It’s up to us, the people to spread this information far and wide. Please share if you care!