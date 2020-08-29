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Tactical P.E. Video Lesson: Get The Stability & Strength To Better Handle Your Firearm
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84 views • August 29, 2020
As here in the USA alone we could have over a Billion guns in the hands of citizens by the end of this year: It is imperative that we train just as much and maybe even more than police, fire, and military personnel.
In today's lesson we take a look at a one-legged squat that help you gain the strength and stability to better handle and control your firearm with the action happens.
Part one: Barbell Split Squat (STRONGER LEGS)
Build a bigger and stronger lower body, one leg at a time.
From Tactical Workouts - http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Part two: Combat Pistol Course Teaser with Eloy Way & Marcin Parus
Realization:
http://www.lemonadestudio.pl/
Find Wilk Tactical online:
http://www.facebook.com/WILK.Tactical
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Get your free Tactical Defense Pen
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
What is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry pen that’s solid enough to pack a brutal blow that will knockout any attacker. Plus, it’s a fully functional pen you’re going to use every day.
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmo
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
In today's lesson we take a look at a one-legged squat that help you gain the strength and stability to better handle and control your firearm with the action happens.
Part one: Barbell Split Squat (STRONGER LEGS)
Build a bigger and stronger lower body, one leg at a time.
From Tactical Workouts - http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Part two: Combat Pistol Course Teaser with Eloy Way & Marcin Parus
Realization:
http://www.lemonadestudio.pl/
Find Wilk Tactical online:
http://www.facebook.com/WILK.Tactical
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Get your free Tactical Defense Pen
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
What is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry pen that’s solid enough to pack a brutal blow that will knockout any attacker. Plus, it’s a fully functional pen you’re going to use every day.
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmo
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
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