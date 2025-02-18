DOGE: Auditing The Auditors

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reckless Government Spending Has Gone Unchecked
* The left and media aren’t taking the waste-slashing well.
* They’re not defending the taxpayers.
* Instead, they’re defending bloated government and censorship.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (17 February 2025)
