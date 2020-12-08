© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My Doctor Never Told Me—What psychotropics really do. Psychiatric Drugs Create Violence and Suicide.
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • December 08, 2020
If you are taking these drugs, do not stop taking them based on what you watched here.
You could suffer serious withdrawal symptoms.
You should seek the advice and help of a competent medical doctor or practitioner before trying to come off any psychiatric drug.
This is very important.
Medical studies show that patients with no history of violence, develop “violent urges to assault” while under the effects of
psychiatric drugs.
What causes violence in people who take psychiatric drugs?
One reason may be a common side effect called akathisia commonly
found in people taking antipsychotic drugs and antidepressants.
Akathisia is a terrible feeling of anxiety, an inability to sit still, a feeling
that one wants to crawl out of his or her skin.
Behind much of the extreme violence to self or others we see in those
taking psychiatric drugs is akathisia.
Though psychiatrists are keenly aware that extreme violence is
a documented side effect both of taking psychiatric drugs and
withdrawing from them, they will often blame it on the patient’s
“sickness” or his failure to continue his or her medication.
But this is not the case.
Government drug regulatory agencies around the world have made
the connection between psychiatric drugs and violence, warning that
Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI) antidepressants such as Prozac, Zoloft and Paxil/Seroxat cause agitation, irritability, hostility, impulsivity, akathisia and mania.
Warnings have also been issued about the antidepressant Strattera, prescribed to children for so-called attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), stating it could cause extreme irritability, aggression and mania.
A common symptom of withdrawal is the return of the symptoms the
drug was supposed to treat. Psychiatrists will commonly tell you that
this is the “return of the mental illness.” It is not. This is withdrawal, an
indication of addiction or dependency.
What is happening is that after months or years of taking a psychiatric
drug, the body has now gotten adjusted to it. When you then take the
drug away, it creates trauma within the body, as it now has to adjust
back to functioning without it.
Rather than recognizing withdrawal reactions for what they are,
psychiatrists will frequently insist on putting the patient back on the
drug.
This practice has been referred to by one expert as “chasing one’s tail, medicating withdrawal, and needlessly prolonging the patient’s exposure to the drug, often for years.”
Research shows that in just a few days, a person can unknowingly go
into severe withdrawal and not even know why he or she is feeling so
violent or suicidal.
For years, pharmaceutical companies and psychiatrists covered up the addictive effects of their drugs.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
You could suffer serious withdrawal symptoms.
You should seek the advice and help of a competent medical doctor or practitioner before trying to come off any psychiatric drug.
This is very important.
Medical studies show that patients with no history of violence, develop “violent urges to assault” while under the effects of
psychiatric drugs.
What causes violence in people who take psychiatric drugs?
One reason may be a common side effect called akathisia commonly
found in people taking antipsychotic drugs and antidepressants.
Akathisia is a terrible feeling of anxiety, an inability to sit still, a feeling
that one wants to crawl out of his or her skin.
Behind much of the extreme violence to self or others we see in those
taking psychiatric drugs is akathisia.
Though psychiatrists are keenly aware that extreme violence is
a documented side effect both of taking psychiatric drugs and
withdrawing from them, they will often blame it on the patient’s
“sickness” or his failure to continue his or her medication.
But this is not the case.
Government drug regulatory agencies around the world have made
the connection between psychiatric drugs and violence, warning that
Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI) antidepressants such as Prozac, Zoloft and Paxil/Seroxat cause agitation, irritability, hostility, impulsivity, akathisia and mania.
Warnings have also been issued about the antidepressant Strattera, prescribed to children for so-called attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), stating it could cause extreme irritability, aggression and mania.
A common symptom of withdrawal is the return of the symptoms the
drug was supposed to treat. Psychiatrists will commonly tell you that
this is the “return of the mental illness.” It is not. This is withdrawal, an
indication of addiction or dependency.
What is happening is that after months or years of taking a psychiatric
drug, the body has now gotten adjusted to it. When you then take the
drug away, it creates trauma within the body, as it now has to adjust
back to functioning without it.
Rather than recognizing withdrawal reactions for what they are,
psychiatrists will frequently insist on putting the patient back on the
drug.
This practice has been referred to by one expert as “chasing one’s tail, medicating withdrawal, and needlessly prolonging the patient’s exposure to the drug, often for years.”
Research shows that in just a few days, a person can unknowingly go
into severe withdrawal and not even know why he or she is feeling so
violent or suicidal.
For years, pharmaceutical companies and psychiatrists covered up the addictive effects of their drugs.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.