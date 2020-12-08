My Doctor Never Told Me—What psychotropics really do. Psychiatric Drugs Create Violence and Suicide.

If you are taking these drugs, do not stop taking them based on what you watched here.You could suffer serious withdrawal symptoms.You should seek the advice and help of a competent medical doctor or practitioner before trying to come off any psychiatric drug.This is very important.Medical studies show that patients with no history of violence, develop “violent urges to assault” while under the effects ofpsychiatric drugs.What causes violence in people who take psychiatric drugs?One reason may be a common side effect called akathisia commonlyfound in people taking antipsychotic drugs and antidepressants.Akathisia is a terrible feeling of anxiety, an inability to sit still, a feelingthat one wants to crawl out of his or her skin.Behind much of the extreme violence to self or others we see in thosetaking psychiatric drugs is akathisia.Though psychiatrists are keenly aware that extreme violence isa documented side effect both of taking psychiatric drugs andwithdrawing from them, they will often blame it on the patient’s“sickness” or his failure to continue his or her medication.But this is not the case.Government drug regulatory agencies around the world have madethe connection between psychiatric drugs and violence, warning thatSelective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI) antidepressants such as Prozac, Zoloft and Paxil/Seroxat cause agitation, irritability, hostility, impulsivity, akathisia and mania.Warnings have also been issued about the antidepressant Strattera, prescribed to children for so-called attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), stating it could cause extreme irritability, aggression and mania.A common symptom of withdrawal is the return of the symptoms thedrug was supposed to treat. Psychiatrists will commonly tell you thatthis is the “return of the mental illness.” It is not. This is withdrawal, anindication of addiction or dependency.What is happening is that after months or years of taking a psychiatricdrug, the body has now gotten adjusted to it. When you then take thedrug away, it creates trauma within the body, as it now has to adjustback to functioning without it.Rather than recognizing withdrawal reactions for what they are,psychiatrists will frequently insist on putting the patient back on thedrug.This practice has been referred to by one expert as “chasing one’s tail, medicating withdrawal, and needlessly prolonging the patient’s exposure to the drug, often for years.”Research shows that in just a few days, a person can unknowingly gointo severe withdrawal and not even know why he or she is feeling soviolent or suicidal.For years, pharmaceutical companies and psychiatrists covered up the addictive effects of their drugs.CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric DrugsReport Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a CrimeCCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine