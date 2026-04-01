How God Uses Repeating Numbers to Guide, Warn, Encourage, and Teach Us - Troy Brewer





Have you ever wondered what it means when you keep seeing the same numbers over and over again? On your phone? On the clock? On a sign, in a book, in the Bible? Is it just a coincidence, or does it represent something deeper? Pastor Troy Brewer says that numbers can be a prophetic signal from the Lord, and if you read through the Bible, specific numbers correspond with targeted concepts and lessons. Number one represents unity, he says, and number two represents faithful witness. The number seven represents all things perfected by the spirit, while the number ten represents perfect governance. Troy is the author of the hit book Numb3rs That Preach: Understanding God’s Mathematical Lingo. He is also the senior pastor of Open Door Church in Burleson, Texas and an abolitionist who has rescued over 12,000 sex-trafficked women and children.









TAKEAWAYS





Jesus speaks often in parables, or symbols, and repetitive number patterns usually emerge here





The hero of the Bible - and of all special numbers - is Jesus, and eight is a number that represents resurrection power and Jesus Christ





Troy’s theory on the End Times timeline adheres to a 2,000-year pattern between major Biblical events - we are living in the last days





Six, often associated with the Mark of the Beast (666), represents the flesh and means completion when seen three times in a row









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