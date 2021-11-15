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Trump Told Pence He’d Go Down in History as a ‘P*ssy’🤣🤣🤣💖💖💖
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70 views • November 15, 2021
Trump Told Pence He’d Go Down in History as a ‘P*ssy’🤣🤣🤣💖💖💖
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