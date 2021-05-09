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Vaccine Side Effect: Death 'is good'.
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42 views • May 09, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down how the UK newspaper Express edited a story after backlash that claimed illness and death from a COVID vaccine 'is good' and is nothing to worry about or shouldn't persuade you away from inoculation.
Thumbnail cover is Martin Armstrong's AI computer prediction (always 100-percent accurate, no other AI computer like it, in the world); China is in full control beginning 2037.25 into the year 2200.
Entire video can be watched at this link:
Newspaper Edits Story Connecting COVID Vaccine To Death
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6026d0c5a8a70603241c08cc
Thumbnail cover is Martin Armstrong's AI computer prediction (always 100-percent accurate, no other AI computer like it, in the world); China is in full control beginning 2037.25 into the year 2200.
Entire video can be watched at this link:
Newspaper Edits Story Connecting COVID Vaccine To Death
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6026d0c5a8a70603241c08cc
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