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Silent War Ep. 6211: WW3 Nuke Risk Alert Updates, XI & Putin Dying, Food Crisis Overdrive
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227 views • May 15, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Top Russian Official Says NATO Risking 'Full-Fledged' Nuclear War.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Admits US in Proxy War with Nuclear-Armed Russia.
Reuters Director of Data Science Fired After Reporting Accurate Statistics on Police Shootings and Race.
Federal Appeals Court Reinstates Texas Law Prohibiting Social Media Companies from Banning Users Based on Viewpoints.
“Somebody’s Going To Get Killed” – “2000 Mules” Investigator Says Georgia’s GBI Officials Are Intimidating Witnesses in “Dangerous Escalation.”
Oligarch ‘reveals Putin is very ill with blood cancer in secret recording.’
China's leader Xi Jinping is suffering from brain aneurysm and wants to be treated with traditional medicine, reports claim.
Biden Gang Shuts Down the Largest Producer of Baby Formula in the US Causing National Crisis.
India bans wheat exports - Food Crisis Overdrive.
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Top Russian Official Says NATO Risking 'Full-Fledged' Nuclear War.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Admits US in Proxy War with Nuclear-Armed Russia.
Reuters Director of Data Science Fired After Reporting Accurate Statistics on Police Shootings and Race.
Federal Appeals Court Reinstates Texas Law Prohibiting Social Media Companies from Banning Users Based on Viewpoints.
“Somebody’s Going To Get Killed” – “2000 Mules” Investigator Says Georgia’s GBI Officials Are Intimidating Witnesses in “Dangerous Escalation.”
Oligarch ‘reveals Putin is very ill with blood cancer in secret recording.’
China's leader Xi Jinping is suffering from brain aneurysm and wants to be treated with traditional medicine, reports claim.
Biden Gang Shuts Down the Largest Producer of Baby Formula in the US Causing National Crisis.
India bans wheat exports - Food Crisis Overdrive.
If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.
https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate
FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.
https://redpillliving.com/sleep
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Protect yourseld by buying gold;
Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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