Catholic Teachings Compared to the Bible (Part 1) with Greg Durel
The Berean Call
Published a day ago |

Our topic for today is Roman Catholicism, and we’re going to compare some of the major teachings of the Catholic Church with what the Bible teaches. And our guest is Greg Durel. He’s pastor of Heritage Bible Church of Gretna, Louisiana. He has a weekly radio ministry, which is devoted to educating Catholics and biblical doctrine. And he’s also one of the founding directors of Reaching Catholics for Christ and a speaker at RCFC’s national conferences.

