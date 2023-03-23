Catholic Teachings Compared to the Bible (Part 1) with Greg Durel

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-greg-durel-part-1 More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Our topic for today is Roman Catholicism, and we’re going to compare some of the major teachings of the Catholic Church with what the Bible teaches. And our guest is Greg Durel. He’s pastor of Heritage Bible Church of Gretna, Louisiana. He has a weekly radio ministry, which is devoted to educating Catholics and biblical doctrine. And he’s also one of the founding directors of Reaching Catholics for Christ and a speaker at RCFC’s national conferences.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.