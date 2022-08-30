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Pedo UN Banker China Biden Admin Coup ... How Obvious does it have to be?
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
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57 views • August 30, 2022

If you were born in the USA, you are a New Native American. The Rothschild Central Bankers Based in China, their B.A.R. Association (2/3 of "Elected" Officials are Lying Lawyer Scumbag Thieves), & United Nations Agenda 21 Event 201 Lackeys are out to steal your land & are giving you the equivalent of Small Pox on Blankets. Is this okay w/ you?


Off-Grid Weekend Prepper Goes to Littleton New Hampshire USA Farmers Market & talks about setting up off-grid prepper video studio, video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/0MZy1Oad912c/


If Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson, Mike Adams, or similar wants assistance with logistics for prepping for off-grid video interviews, camping, horseback riding, ATVs in the outback, snowshoeing etc, maybe I, Steven G. Erickson, might be good to get hold of. Planning on trying out using solar panels to run Elon Musk's, supposedly super fast low flying satellite internet service for off-grid video production & interviews.


More information & videos & to contact me in private chat: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick


(Opinion) Will China invade Dominican Republic, Mexico, Canada, & South America all at the same time the US is made to fall due to China Biden? All is to my best belief & knowledge. #StopTheBS #HangTheGreens #MeToo #WBNemesis #USConstitutionParty #NoPedoJoe #Restore45 #TheStarkRavingViking More videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews

I blogged on Alphabet Corporation Google Blogger as the Stark Raving Viking for 18 years until I was memory holed for questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 “Election”

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mike adamsalex jonesvladimir putinbreaking newsusamichael chertoffsteven g erickson
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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