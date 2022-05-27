© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Άρνολντ Σβαρτζενέγκερ - Μαριάνα Ναούμοβα | ΗΠΑ έναντι ΡΩΣΙΑΣ, με την προπαγάνδα στο μεγαλείο της.
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • May 27, 2022
Η Ρωσο-Αμερικάνικη προπαγάνδα με αφορμή τον Ρωσο-Ουκρανικό πόλεμο συνεχίζεται. Στις 21/03/3022, η Ρωσίδα παγκόσμια πρωταθλήτρια άρσης βαρών, Μαριάνα Ναούμοβα, απάντησε δημόσια σε ένα βίντεο μήνυμα του πρώην μποντιμπίλντερ και ηθοποιού Άρνολντ Σβαρτσενέγκερ, ο οποίος δήλωσε στις 17/03/2022 ότι η Ρωσική κυβέρνηση λέει ψέματα στους πολίτες της για να προωθήσει τον πόλεμο στην Ουκρανία.
Η ΣΥΝΕΧΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΑΡΘΡΟΥ ΕΔΩ: https://bit.ly/36IYy1D
Η ΣΥΝΕΧΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΑΡΘΡΟΥ ΕΔΩ: https://bit.ly/36IYy1D
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.